    Post airshow FOD walk [Image 11 of 11]

    Post airshow FOD walk

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    Desert Lightning Team members walk along the flight line in search of foreign object debris at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2023. During a FOD walk, personnel walk through a designated area to remove trash, rocks, loose metal objects, or anything else that may be or could be a FOD hazard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    This work, Post airshow FOD walk [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    flight line
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    FOD walk
    DMAFB

