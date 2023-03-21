Desert Lightning Team members walk along the flight line in search of foreign object debris at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2023. During a FOD walk, personnel walk through a designated area to remove trash, rocks, loose metal objects, or anything else that may be or could be a FOD hazard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 15:43
|Photo ID:
|7703136
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-PV484-1115
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Post airshow FOD walk [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
