    DM flight line [Image 1 of 11]

    DM flight line

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    Aircraft stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., sit on the flight line March 27, 2023. DM houses HH-60W Pave Hawks, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, HC-130J Combat King IIs and EC-130 Compass Calls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:43
    Photo ID: 7703115
    VIRIN: 230327-F-PV484-1052
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM flight line [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DM flight line
    DM flight line
    TAGS

    flight line
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    aircraft
    HC-130J Combat King II
    DMAFB

