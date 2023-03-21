Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief, gives closing remarks at the Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball in San Angelo, Texas, March 25, 2023. Arbona thanked the All Veterans Council for their support and praised the community for their camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    San Angelo
    Veterans
    Community
    Goodfellow
    AVC

