U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief, gives closing remarks at the Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball in San Angelo, Texas, March 25, 2023. Arbona thanked the All Veterans Council for their support and praised the community for their camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
March 25, 2023
March 26, 2023
San Angelo, Texas
