U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Fruehan, 17th Training Wing Protocol superintendent, presents an award to the San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 at the Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball in San Angelo, Texas, March 25, 2023. The All Veterans Council recognized the Elks Lodge and other organizations for their efforts in supporting the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7700992
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-ZB472-1135
|Resolution:
|3836x2740
|Size:
|996.34 KB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT