GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Training Wing attended the Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball to honor community veterans and highlight how San Angelo comes together.

The event, hosted by the All Veterans Council in San Angelo, was held in the first military building constructed in San Angelo, the commissary. Fort Concho, established in 1867, is the birthplace of San Angelo’s long-standing military pride.

The AVC in San Angelo is an organization that serves as a central hub for various veteran-related activities and events in the community. The council's primary objective is to honor and support the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces while fostering camaraderie and brotherhood among veterans and their families.

The Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball gave an opportunity to highlight the support given to the community by the AVC and the amazing veterans and volunteers that keep the program strong.

“It’s important that we celebrate the work the veterans do in the community,” said Disabled American Veterans, Col. Michael Rader Chapter 237 Commander Luis Martinez. “It shows how great the community is as a whole and how San Angelo comes together as one.”

Founded in 1988, the AVC is comprised of representatives from various veteran organizations, including the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the DAV, and many others. These organizations work together under the umbrella of the council to plan and coordinate events such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, parades, and other community activities.

In addition to organizing events, the AVC also supports and assists veterans in the community. The council maintains a list of local resources and services that are available to veterans, such as healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. The council also offers assistance with applying for veterans' benefits and other forms of financial support.

Overall, the AVC in San Angelo plays a vital role in honoring and supporting the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Through its various activities and services, the council helps foster a strong sense of community among veterans and their families while raising awareness about the sacrifices these brave individuals have made to protect our freedoms and way of life.

“It's my honor to close this evening with a heartfelt thank you to all of you and to the All Veterans Council for the impact you have on our veterans in this community,” said Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief. “It's refreshing that this organization will continue to celebrate, educate, and pay tribute to those that have selflessly served our great nation. All of our current service members, including myself and those that came before us. Recognizing our past is just as important as looking forward to the future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 11:32 Story ID: 441210 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 40 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inaugural Veterans Awards Ball, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.