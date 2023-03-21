Walter Reed ‘flips the switch’ and welcomes MHS GENESIS

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) leadership, MHS GENESIS team members, and staff cut the ribbon welcoming MHS GENESIS during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mar. 25.



MHS GENESIS is being implemented across the Military Health System, replacing the TRICARE Online Patient Portal, providing beneficiaries with direct access to their medical records and the ability to communicate with their health care provider from anywhere at any time.



The implementation of MHS GENESIS at Walter Reed is a significant milestone in the modernization of military healthcare. With the latest technology, the system eases the burden on healthcare professionals, enabling them to prioritize providing high-quality care to military personnel, veterans, and families continuously.

