Walter Reed ‘flips the switch’ and welcomes MHS GENESIS

U.S. Navy Capt. Drew Bigby, WRNMMC interim director, share opening remarks during the MHS-GENESIS ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mar. 25.



During his remarks, Bigby expressed his gratitude for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved with the transition. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked an important milestone in the ongoing modernization of the military healthcare system.



MHS GENESIS is being implemented across the Military Health System, replacing the TRICARE Online Patient Portal, providing beneficiaries with direct access to their medical records and the ability to communicate with their health care provider from anywhere at any time.



The implementation of MHS GENESIS at Walter Reed is a significant milestone in the modernization of military healthcare. With the latest technology, the system eases the burden on healthcare professionals, enabling them to prioritize providing high-quality care to military personnel, veterans, and families continuously.

