    Walter Reed ‘flips the switch’ and welcomes MHS GENESIS [Image 3 of 4]

    Walter Reed ‘flips the switch’ and welcomes MHS GENESIS

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Vernishia Vaughn 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center leadership looks on as U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Anne M. Swap, director, National Capital Region Market shares remarks during the MHS-GENESIS Go-Live ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mar. 25.

    Swap's remarks highlighted the significance of this milestone in the Military Health System's journey towards providing modernized and integrated healthcare to service members, veterans, and their families. Her remarks acknowledged the collaborative efforts of everyone involved in making this achievement possible.
    MHS GENESIS is being implemented across the Military Health System, replacing the TRICARE Online Patient Portal, providing beneficiaries with direct access to their medical records and the ability to communicate with their health care provider from anywhere at any time.
    The implementation of MHS GENESIS at Walter Reed is a significant milestone in the modernization of military healthcare. With the latest technology, the system eases the burden on healthcare professionals, enabling them to prioritize providing high-quality care to military personnel, veterans, and families continuously.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2023 09:23
    BETHESDA, MD, US 
