U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB

U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S Space Command commander (center), poses with personnel from the Joint Navigation Warfare Center during a tour around Kirtland Air Force Base, Mar. 21, 2023. JNWC is one of four centers within the Combined Force Space Component Command, and is responsible for enabling positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) superiority for the Department of Defense and coalition partners. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

