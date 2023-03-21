Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram Stumpf 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S Space Command commander (center), poses with personnel from the Joint Navigation Warfare Center during a tour around Kirtland Air Force Base, Mar. 21, 2023. JNWC is one of four centers within the Combined Force Space Component Command, and is responsible for enabling positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) superiority for the Department of Defense and coalition partners. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 17:00
    This work, U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Wolfram Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kirtland AFB
    Dickinson
    377th Air Base Wing
    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM
    Gen. James Dickinson

