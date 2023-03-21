Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram Stumpf 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joseph Roth, Director, Innovation & Prototyping Acquisition Delta (right), along with Stan Straight, Chief Engineer, Innovation & Prototyping Acquisition Delta (left), briefs U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, United States Space Command commander during a tour of Kirtland Air Force Base, Mar. 21, 2023. The tour provided Dickinson with a valuable opportunity to see first-hand how Space Systems Command is helping deliver the capabilities our joint warfighters require to ensure our nation’s place in the space domain. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

