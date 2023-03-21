Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram Stumpf 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, United States Space Command commander (center), poses with personnel from Space Systems Command's Innovation & Prototyping Acquisition Delta during a tour of Kirtland Air Force Base, Mar. 21, 2023. The Delta leads the way on enabling and delivering next-generation space enterprise capabilities through rapid, innovative and cost effective technology that leverages international, commercial, and interagency partnerships. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    This work, U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Wolfram Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

