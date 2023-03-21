U.S. Space Commander, Gen. James H. Dickinson Visits Kirtland AFB

U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, United States Space Command commander (center), poses with personnel from Space Systems Command's Innovation & Prototyping Acquisition Delta during a tour of Kirtland Air Force Base, Mar. 21, 2023. The Delta leads the way on enabling and delivering next-generation space enterprise capabilities through rapid, innovative and cost effective technology that leverages international, commercial, and interagency partnerships. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

