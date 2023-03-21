Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, salute during a Seattle Krakens hockey game in Seattle Washington., March 11, 2023. The performance was part of the annual Battle Color Detachment Tour, extending along the west coast. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 08:33
|Photo ID:
|7698618
|VIRIN:
|230311-M-DT244-1119
|Resolution:
|7071x5464
|Size:
|25.18 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS
