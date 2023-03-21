Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game. [Image 5 of 8]

    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, perform for an audience during a Seattle Krakens hockey game in Seattle Washington., March 11, 2023. The performance was part of the annual Battle Color Detachment Tour, extending along the west coast. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:33
    Photo ID: 7698614
    VIRIN: 230311-M-DT244-1068
    Resolution: 6763x5226
    Size: 20.63 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.
    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.
    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.
    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.
    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.
    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.
    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.
    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard Silent Drill Platoon Marine Barracks Washington Drum and Bugle Corps 2023 Marine Barrack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT