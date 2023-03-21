Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:33 Photo ID: 7698615 VIRIN: 230311-M-DT244-1086 Resolution: 7071x5464 Size: 19.88 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, honor those who came before us during a Seattle Krakens hockey game. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.