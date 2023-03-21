220719-N-NY362-1026 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 19, 2022) Sailors heave a line aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a fueling-at-sea with aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
