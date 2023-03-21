Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220719-N-NY362-1026 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 19, 2022) Sailors heave a line aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a fueling-at-sea with aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS Antietam
    FAS
    CG 54
    Fueling-At-Sea
    Fueling Line

