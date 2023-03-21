220719-N-NY362-1092 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 19, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel line from aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a fueling-at-sea. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 23:02
|Photo ID:
|7698284
|VIRIN:
|220719-N-NY362-1092
|Resolution:
|1000x651
|Size:
|750.27 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT