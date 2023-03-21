Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220719-N-NY362-1088 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 19, 2022) From left, Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gabriel Schiazza, from Los Angeles, Seaman Nycholas Morales, from West Covina, California, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Clarkensy Smith, from Chicago, visually inspect a fuel line aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a fueling-at-sea with aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 23:02
    Photo ID: 7698289
    VIRIN: 220719-N-NY362-1088
    Resolution: 1000x828
    Size: 739.94 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS Antietam
    FAS
    CG 54
    Fueling-At-Sea
    Fueling Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT