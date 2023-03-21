USS Antietam (CG 54) Fueling-At-Sea

220719-N-NY362-1088 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 19, 2022) From left, Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gabriel Schiazza, from Los Angeles, Seaman Nycholas Morales, from West Covina, California, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Clarkensy Smith, from Chicago, visually inspect a fuel line aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a fueling-at-sea with aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

