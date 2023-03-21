Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan’s wolf pack arrives at Osan [Image 12 of 12]

    Kunsan’s wolf pack arrives at Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, assists a pilot and performs post flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2023. The aircraft temporarily relocated to Osan AB while their flightline undergoes major infrastructure repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Crew Chiefs
    Republic of Korea
    Maintainers
    Osan AB
    Kunsan AB
    51st FW
    35th FS
    80th FS
    Fighter Generation Squadron
    35th FGS

