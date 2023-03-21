U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, assists a pilot and performs post flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2023. The aircraft temporarily relocated to Osan AB while their flightline undergoes major infrastructure repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR This work, Kunsan's wolf pack arrives at Osan [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Dwane Young