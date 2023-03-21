Kunsan’s wolf pack arrives at Osan

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jermaine Green, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons expediter, Kunsan Air Base, documents maintenance in his work log at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2023. The 80th FGS is responsible for all F-16 aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery, and munitions loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR