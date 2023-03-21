U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, park an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2023. The aircraft temporarily relocated to Osan AB while their flightline undergoes major infrastructure repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 22:06 Photo ID: 7698240 VIRIN: 230322-F-NX702-1008 Resolution: 7110x4566 Size: 13.99 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan’s wolf pack arrives at Osan [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.