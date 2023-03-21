Airman 1st Class Jhi Nichols, a fireteam member assigned to the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, fires a M240B machine gun at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Nichols and fellow Defenders participated in a two-week Integrated Defense Leadership Course to develop combat readiness skills needed for wartime situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7696693
|VIRIN:
|230320-F-KJ690-1092
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|38.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP JAMES A. GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IDLC 2023: Static Defense [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT