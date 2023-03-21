Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDLC 2023: Static Defense [Image 7 of 9]

    IDLC 2023: Static Defense

    CAMP JAMES A. GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jhi Nichols, a fireteam member assigned to the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, fires a M240B machine gun at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Nichols and fellow Defenders participated in a two-week Integrated Defense Leadership Course to develop combat readiness skills needed for wartime situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    This work, IDLC 2023: Static Defense [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Joint Base Andrews
    ReserveReady
    Integrated Defense Leadership Course
    459th Security Forces Squadron
    IDLC23

