IDLC 2023: Static Defense

Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, fire a M240B machine gun and a M249 light machine gun during a static defense exercise on March 20, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Defenders from the 459th SFS participated in a two-week Integrated Defense Leadership Course to develop combat readiness skills needed for wartime situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

