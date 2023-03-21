Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, fire a M240B machine gun and a M249 light machine gun during a static defense exercise on March 20, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Defenders from the 459th SFS participated in a two-week Integrated Defense Leadership Course to develop combat readiness skills needed for wartime situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7696709
|VIRIN:
|230320-F-KJ690-1191
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|35.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP JAMES A. GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, IDLC 2023: Static Defense [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT