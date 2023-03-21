Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDLC 2023: Static Defense [Image 9 of 9]

    IDLC 2023: Static Defense

    CAMP JAMES A. GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, fire a M240B machine gun and a M249 light machine gun during a static defense exercise on March 20, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Defenders from the 459th SFS participated in a two-week Integrated Defense Leadership Course to develop combat readiness skills needed for wartime situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    Defenders
    Joint Base Andrews
    ReserveReady
    Integrated Defense Leadership Course
    459th Security Forces Squadron
    IDLC23

