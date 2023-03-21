Spent shells from a M240B machine gun rest on the ground, March 20, 2023, at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio. Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 459th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, participated in a two-week Integrated Defense Leadership Course where Defenders developed combat readiness skills needed for wartime situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:39 Photo ID: 7696690 VIRIN: 230320-F-KJ690-1064 Resolution: 7954x5303 Size: 30.43 MB Location: CAMP JAMES A. GARFIELD JOINT MILITARY TRAINING CENTER, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IDLC 2023: Static Defense [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.