USS Paul Hamilton Small-Arms Qualifications

230319-N-NH267-2207 ARABIAN SEA (March 19, 2023) Sailors fire M9 Beretta pistols during a low-visibility small-arms qualification course on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 19, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 03.19.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 Location: ARABIAN SEA