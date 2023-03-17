Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Small-Arms Qualifications [Image 18 of 22]

    USS Paul Hamilton Small-Arms Qualifications

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230319-N-NH267-1872 ARABIAN SEA (March 19, 2023) Navy Counselor 1st Class Maurice Clopton fires an M500 shotgun during a small-arms qualification course on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 19, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 06:05
    Photo ID: 7689764
    VIRIN: 230319-N-NH257-1872
    Resolution: 4569x3085
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Small-Arms Qualifications [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shotgun
    Arabian Sea
    Gun Shoot
    Paul Hamilton
    M500

