    USS Paul Hamilton Small-Arms Qualifications [Image 12 of 22]

    USS Paul Hamilton Small-Arms Qualifications

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230319-N-NH267-1403 ARABIAN SEA (March 19, 2023) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Aaliyah Perez fires an M9 Beretta pistol during a small-arms qualification course on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 19, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 06:05
    Photo ID: 7689757
    VIRIN: 230319-N-NH257-1403
    Resolution: 4075x2712
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Small-Arms Qualifications [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M9
    Arabian Sea
    Small Arms Fire
    Gun Shoot
    Paul Hamilton

