230320-N-NO901-1005-EE (TALLINN, Estonia) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia, March 20, 2023 for a scheduled port visit. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Estonian courtesy photo)

