Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia [Image 3 of 5]

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia

    ESTONIA

    03.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230320-N-NO901-1003-EE (TALLINN, Estonia) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia, March 20, 2023 for a scheduled port visit. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Estonian courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 05:05
    Photo ID: 7689706
    VIRIN: 230320-N-NO901-1003-E
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 610.7 KB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Sixth Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT