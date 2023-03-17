230320-N-NO901-1003-EE (TALLINN, Estonia) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia, March 20, 2023 for a scheduled port visit. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Estonian courtesy photo)
USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in Tallinn, Estonia
