    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Gary Loten-Beckford 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Drill Sergeant (Staff Sgt.) Moranda DeSpain, president of the Red Leg Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy, Fires Center of Excellence, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. (Courtesy photo provided by the Red Leg Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy, Fires Center of Excellence)

    #WomensHistoryMonth #TRADOC #CIMT USARMY #BeAllYouCanBe #ArmyPossibilities

