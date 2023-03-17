Drill Sergeant (Staff Sgt.) Moranda DeSpain (left), president of the Red Leg Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, welcomes the 2022 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Barnett for induction to the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club on May 19, 2022. (Courtesy photo provided by the Red Leg Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club/US Army Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 13:15 Photo ID: 7688906 VIRIN: 230210-O-YZ667-561 Resolution: 605x914 Size: 104.74 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Hometown: BRONX, NY, US Hometown: HIGH POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three [Image 3 of 3], by Gary Loten-Beckford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.