Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Drill Sergeant (Staff Sgt.) Moranda DeSpain (lower), Delta Battery, 1-22 Field Artillery Battalion, Fires Center of Excellence, Fort Sill, Oklahoma ensures a Soldier safely rappels on the 10-foot practice rappel wall before entering the 40-foot Treadwell Tower. Soldiers are briefed on the obstacle and taught how to tie a Swiss seat. At Treadwell Tower the biggest challenge for trainees to overcome is fear. The 40-foot Treadwell Tower is designed to test trainees both mentally and physically. (Courtesy photo provided by Staff Sgt. Moranda DeSpain/US Army Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 13:15
    Photo ID: 7688905
    VIRIN: 230210-A-YZ667-001
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 109.22 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: HIGH POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three
    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three
    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women&rsquo;s History Month- Part Three

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WomensHistoryMonth #TRADOC #CIMT USARMY #BeAllYouCanBe #ArmyPossibilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT