U.S. Army Drill Sergeants tell their personal story in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Three

Drill Sergeant (Staff Sgt.) Moranda DeSpain (lower), Delta Battery, 1-22 Field Artillery Battalion, Fires Center of Excellence, Fort Sill, Oklahoma ensures a Soldier safely rappels on the 10-foot practice rappel wall before entering the 40-foot Treadwell Tower. Soldiers are briefed on the obstacle and taught how to tie a Swiss seat. At Treadwell Tower the biggest challenge for trainees to overcome is fear. The 40-foot Treadwell Tower is designed to test trainees both mentally and physically. (Courtesy photo provided by Staff Sgt. Moranda DeSpain/US Army Released)

