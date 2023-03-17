TF Orion conducts Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jairo Aquino, an infantry senior sergeant assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, demonstrates a standing, supported firing position with an M4 carbine during preliminary marksmanship instruction in Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2022. Task Force Orion Soldiers conducted pre-mobilization training at Fort Drum ahead of deployment to Germany to oversee the training of partner nation forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7688857
|VIRIN:
|220617-Z-HB296-016
|Resolution:
|2268x4032
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
