U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Penny Eddy, a combat medic specialist assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, practices effective stance and firing position with an M17 pistol during preliminary marksmanship instruction by Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Markle, an infantry senior sergeant assigned to the same unit, in Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2022. Task Force Orion Soldiers conducted pre-mobilization training at Fort Drum ahead of deployment to Germany to oversee the training of partner nation forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 10:09 Photo ID: 7688855 VIRIN: 220617-Z-HB296-014 Resolution: 4898x3265 Size: 683.29 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: FAIRPORT, NY, US Hometown: GRAND ISLAND, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF Orion conducts Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.