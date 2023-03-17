U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Arbuckle, an infantryman assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, discusses how to properly “zero” the M4 carbine using a paper target during preliminary marksmanship instruction in Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2022. Task Force Orion Soldiers conducted pre-mobilization training at Fort Drum ahead of deployment to Germany to oversee the training of partner nation forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7688856
|VIRIN:
|220617-Z-HB296-015
|Resolution:
|4898x3265
|Size:
|405.59 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|CANTON, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Orion conducts Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
