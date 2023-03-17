Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Orion conducts Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction [Image 7 of 8]

    TF Orion conducts Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Arbuckle, an infantryman assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, discusses how to properly “zero” the M4 carbine using a paper target during preliminary marksmanship instruction in Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2022. Task Force Orion Soldiers conducted pre-mobilization training at Fort Drum ahead of deployment to Germany to oversee the training of partner nation forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 10:09
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: CANTON, NY, US
    Deployment
    PMI
    Nationalguard
    NYNG
    27IBCT
    TF Orion

