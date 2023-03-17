Local firefighters simulate responding to a fire near Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, on March 16, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Mobile and Coast Guard District Eight personnel participated in a Keesler Air Force Base joint incident exercise. In order to prepare for a worst-case scenario, the Coast Guard, the Air Force, and local, state, and federal partners simulated a response to multiple aircraft crashes in a residential area and the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 23:32 Photo ID: 7688053 VIRIN: 160323-G-JO805-1011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.43 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in crashed aircraft joint exercise at Keesler Air Force Base [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.