    Coast Guard participates in crashed aircraft joint exercise at Keesler Air Force Base [Image 20 of 20]

    Coast Guard participates in crashed aircraft joint exercise at Keesler Air Force Base

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Sector Mobile and Keesler Air Force Base personnel work in the simulated incident command post at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, on March 16, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Mobile and Coast Guard District Eight personnel participated in a Keesler Air Force Base joint incident exercise. In order to prepare for a worst-case scenario, the Coast Guard, the Air Force, and local, state, and federal partners simulated a response to multiple aircraft crashes in a residential area and the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

