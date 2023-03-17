Coast Guard Sector Mobile and Keesler Air Force Base personnel work in the simulated incident command post at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, on March 16, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Mobile and Coast Guard District Eight personnel participated in a Keesler Air Force Base joint incident exercise. In order to prepare for a worst-case scenario, the Coast Guard, the Air Force, and local, state, and federal partners simulated a response to multiple aircraft crashes in a residential area and the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 23:32 Photo ID: 7688060 VIRIN: 160323-G-JO805-1020 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.39 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in crashed aircraft joint exercise at Keesler Air Force Base [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.