A local firefighter responds to a simulated crashed aircraft near Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, on March 16, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Mobile and Coast Guard District Eight personnel participated in a Keesler Air Force Base joint incident exercise. In order to prepare for a worst-case scenario, the Coast Guard, the Air Force, and local, state, and federal partners simulated a response to multiple aircraft crashes in a residential area and the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 23:32
|Photo ID:
|7688054
|VIRIN:
|160323-G-JO805-1015
|Resolution:
|3566x5359
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in crashed aircraft joint exercise at Keesler Air Force Base [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
