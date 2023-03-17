An F-15C assigned to the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron takes off from Portland Air National Guard Base, March 16, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7687040
|VIRIN:
|230316-Z-SP755-1012
|Resolution:
|8080x4045
|Size:
|15.9 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Fighter Squadron conducts morning sortie [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT