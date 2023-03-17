An F-15C assigned to the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron taxis the runway at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. prior to taking off for a morning sortie on March 16, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7687039
|VIRIN:
|230316-Z-SP755-1008
|Resolution:
|7379x5388
|Size:
|18.88 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Fighter Squadron conducts morning sortie [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT