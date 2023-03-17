An F-15C assigned to the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron taxis the runway at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. prior to taking off for a morning sortie on March 16, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 12:44 Photo ID: 7687039 VIRIN: 230316-Z-SP755-1008 Resolution: 7379x5388 Size: 18.88 MB Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 123rd Fighter Squadron conducts morning sortie [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.