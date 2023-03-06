Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMCS Save Lives [Image 10 of 10]

    PMCS Save Lives

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, performs preventive maintenance checks and services on an AH-64D Apache helicopter after completing a mission at Powidz, Poland, March 15, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent in order to build readiness, increase our operability and reinforce our steadfast and loyal commitment to our Allies and partners which make up an integral part of the Ivy Team.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 06:02
    Photo ID: 7686022
    VIRIN: 230315-Z-XG945-2172
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    This work, PMCS Save Lives [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Maintenance
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps
    MountainPostReady

