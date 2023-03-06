PMCS Save Lives

A U.S. AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, takes off during exercise Griffin Claw at Powidz, Poland, March 15, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent in order to build readiness, increase our operability and reinforce our steadfast and loyal commitment to our Allies and partners which make up an integral part of the Ivy Team.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

