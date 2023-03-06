U.S. Army Spc. Jared Childs, an helicopter repairer with the 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, performs preventive maintenance checks and services on an AH-64D Apache helicopter after completing a mission at Powidz, Poland, March 15, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent in order to build readiness, increase our operability and reinforce our steadfast and loyal commitment to our Allies and partners which make up an integral part of the Ivy Team.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 06:03 Photo ID: 7686021 VIRIN: 230315-Z-XG945-2170 Resolution: 6205x4137 Size: 1007.5 KB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMCS Save Lives [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.