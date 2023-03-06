10th Support Group’s senior enlisted leader visits 10th SG Ammo Depot

Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Drury, the 10th Support Group senior enlisted leader, visits the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot in Kure, Japan on Mar. 10 to learn more about their personnel and mission.



During her visit, the 10th SG Ammo Depot personnel demonstrated a component of the demilitarization process for expired or unusable munitions. More than 2,000 lbs. of gunpowder extracted from munitions is being burned in a specialized concrete fire pit facility.



The 10th SG Ammo Depot's munition demilitarizing mission saves more than $3 million each year by conducting the demil operation in Japan, rather than sending the munitions back to the U.S.

