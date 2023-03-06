10th Support Group’s senior enlisted leader visits 10th SG Ammo Depot

Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Drury, the 10th Support Group senior enlisted leader, visits the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot in Kure, Japan on Mar. 10 to learn more about their personnel and mission.

Drury spent a day touring the facility and meeting each of the Soldiers assigned to the ammo depot.

Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Location: KURE, HIROSHIMA, JP