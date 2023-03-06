Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Support Group’s senior enlisted leader visits 10th SG Ammo Depot [Image 1 of 3]

    10th Support Group’s senior enlisted leader visits 10th SG Ammo Depot

    KURE, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Brian Lamar 

    10th Support Group

    Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Drury, the 10th Support Group senior enlisted leader, visits the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot in Kure, Japan on Mar. 10 to learn more about their personnel and mission.
    Drury spent a day touring the facility and meeting each of the Soldiers assigned to the ammo depot.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 01:47
    VIRIN: 230310-A-YZ711-002
    Location: KURE, HIROSHIMA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Support Group’s senior enlisted leader visits 10th SG Ammo Depot [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Lamar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Support Group&rsquo;s senior enlisted leader visits 10th SG Ammo Depot

    USARJ
    10th Support Group
    USINDOPACOM
    10SG

