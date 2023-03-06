10th Support Group’s senior enlisted leader visits 10th SG Ammo Depot

Photo By Brian Lamar | Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Drury, the 10th Support Group senior enlisted leader, visits...... read more read more Photo By Brian Lamar | Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Drury, the 10th Support Group senior enlisted leader, visits the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot in Kure, Japan on Mar. 10 to learn more about their personnel and mission. During her visit, the 10th SG Ammo Depot personnel demonstrated a component of the demilitarization process for expired or unusable munitions. More than 2,000 lbs. of gunpowder extracted from munitions is being burned in a specialized concrete fire pit facility. The 10th SG Ammo Depot's munition demilitarizing mission saves more than $3 million each year by conducting the demil operation in Japan, rather than sending the munitions back to the U.S. see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Drury paid a visit to the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot based in Kure, Japan on Friday, 10 Mar.



The purpose of her visit was to get acquainted with the personnel who oversee the mission to maintain Pacific Theater ammunition magazine stockpiles across four permanent ammunition supply facilities across Japan, as well as, provide regional joint munitions command’s maintenance and demilitarization program for all the U.S. armed services in the Pacific region.



“I am definitely impressed with the entire team of Soldiers, as well as, the U.S. and Japanese civilians who all work together to complete this mission. Everyone I met was professional, dedicated and knowledgeable,” Drury said.



During Drury’s visit, the 10th SG Ammo Depot personnel provided her with mission briefs and a day-long tour of the ammunition storage and demilitarization facilities.



“I am happy that I had this opportunity early on in my tour to see not only the size and scope of this mission, but I got a chance to understand the amount of duties and responsibilities that are handled by their team. They have a cohesive team that consistently gets the job done with consistency,” Drury said.



The trip included a demonstration of the demilitarization process where more than 2,000 lbs. of gunpowder extracted from expired munitions was burned in a specialized concrete firepit buried into a remote hillside. Drury and the team watching the burn were visibly impressed with the intensity of the demonstration. The tour group also viewed the machinery that dismantled and destroyed the expired munitions.



According to Lt. Col. Michael Gallucci, the 10th SG commanding officer, the demilitarization program saves the region $3 million each year by providing the service in theater instead of shipping expired or unusable munitions back to the U.S, for destruction.



10th SG Ammo Depot personnel also escorted Drury from the U.S. Army Garrison - Kure compound, known as Pier 6 to the Akizuki ammo depot site via landing craft mechanized (LCM) boats to view a large cave retrofitted to store several types of munitions.

The tour finished with a site visit to Hiro Port, which is known as the port where all U.S. munitions pass through to be received into the Pacific theater. Drury took time to thank personnel throughout her visit

for their hard work and dedication.

“During one of my talks with Lt. Col. Gallucci, he said something that stood out which helped me understand how tight-knit this team really is.” He said ‘I feel like I am the pitcher on this team. I don’t worry too much because if I let one get past me, I have a whole infield and outfield that always back me up perfectly.’ “I think that speaks volumes of the trust he has in his team. They work well together and Lt. Col. Gallucci is the perfect guy to lead this team,” Drury explained.



As Drury finished her day with the ammo depot team, she vowed to make more visits to give a more robust leader presence. Drury plans to look for ways to support the 10th SG Ammo Depot team with items like identifying ways the command can invest in equipment to make the ammo depot mission more efficient. Drury also identified a need for better leadership development support and administrative support for systems like the medical protection system (MEDPROS), which is a system that provides for the data entry and reporting/tracking of medical and dental readiness information for Soldiers, Units and Task Forces.



“Even with this short initial visit, I have found items that I can bring back to Colonel Holt and the team so we can help tackle issues these Soldiers and civilians are facing,” Drury said.