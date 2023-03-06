Guam 37th Legislature tour Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Ronnie Rogers, center, cultural resource manager for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, briefs members and staff of the 37th Guam Legislature about MCB Camp Blaz's archeological process while on a tour at the Urban Training Complex, Yigo, Guam, March 17, 2023. MCB Camp Blaz coordinated with the Chairman for the Committee on the Guam Buildup, Senator Roy Quinata and his staff to invite all members of the Guam Legislature on a base tour to learn more about the Marine Corps' construction progress and to showcase the ongoing efforts to avoid, minimize, and offset the impact to Guam’s natural and cultural resources. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

