Guam 37th Legislature tour Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander, left, and Patrick Lujan, Guam State Historic Preservation Officer, right, discuss operations occurring at the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz plant nursery during a tour of the facility on Guam, March 17, 2023. MCB Camp Blaz coordinated with the Chairman for the Committee on the Guam Buildup, Senator Roy Quinata and his staff to invite all members of the Guam Legislature on a base tour to learn more about the Marine Corps' construction progress and to showcase the ongoing efforts to avoid, minimize, and offset the impact to Guam’s natural and cultural resources. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

