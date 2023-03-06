Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam 37th Legislature tour Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 4]

    Guam 37th Legislature tour Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Joint Region Marianas Command Master Chief William Webster, Guam Sen. Joanne Brown, and Guam Sen. Jesse Lujan participate in an orientation brief during a tour of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz facilities on Guam, March 17, 2023. MCB Camp Blaz coordinated with the Chairman for the Committee on the Guam Buildup, Senator Roy Quinata and his staff to invite all members of the Guam Legislature on a base tour to learn more about the Marine Corps' construction progress and to showcase the ongoing efforts to avoid, minimize, and offset the impact to Guam’s natural and cultural resources. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7685733
    VIRIN: 230317-M-GG264-1002
    Resolution: 5184x3295
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Guam 37th Legislature visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Guam
    Admiral
    Marines
    MCB Camp Blaz
    37th Legislature

