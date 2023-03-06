120827-N-TN558-1200

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 27, 2012) Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) and Chief of the Boat, Senior Chief Fire Control Technician (SS) Ron Clark depart the National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial. During the visit to the "Show Me State," the crew will continue their three-city tour across the state, with additional stops in Jefferson City and St. Louis. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class(EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)

