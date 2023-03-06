Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120827-N-TN558-1200 [Image 5 of 5]

    120827-N-TN558-1200

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group TWO

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 27, 2012) Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) and Chief of the Boat, Senior Chief Fire Control Technician (SS) Ron Clark depart the National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial. During the visit to the "Show Me State," the crew will continue their three-city tour across the state, with additional stops in Jefferson City and St. Louis. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class(EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)

    Navy Week
    USS Missouri
    Namesake Visit

