JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Aug. 28, 2012) - Lt. j.g. Jared Johnson, a Missouri native, Chief of the Boat, Senior Chief Fire Control Technician(SS) Ron Clark and Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) answer questions during a live radio show on KWOS AM 950. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2012
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 13:31
|Photo ID:
|7684863
|VIRIN:
|120828-N-TN558-1012
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 120828-N-TN558-1012 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
