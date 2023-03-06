120828-N-TN558-1012

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Aug. 28, 2012) - Lt. j.g. Jared Johnson, a Missouri native, Chief of the Boat, Senior Chief Fire Control Technician(SS) Ron Clark and Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) answer questions during a live radio show on KWOS AM 950. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)

